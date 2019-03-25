'American Idol': The 7 Best Hollywood Week Performances (VIDEO)
It's American Idol's infamous Hollywood Week — the time where favorites from the audition rounds learn whether they'll move on in the competition.
Beginning Sunday, March 24, the stakes grew as the singers took on single performances and group numbers. Among some of the week's best are fan favorites from the auditions as well as a few surprises from those who went under the radar at the beginning.
Below, we're rounding up some of the week's best in their single performances.
7 'American Idol' Season 17 Contestants to Look Out for in Hollywood Week (VIDEO)
These singers — both returning and brand new — will be the ones to watch.
From soulful deliveries to jaw-dropping renditions, don't miss the performances that viewers are sure to be talking about for some time.
Night One
Alejandro Aranda sings "Sorry"
Jade Flores performs "Unchained Melody"
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Evelyn & 8 More of This Week's Must-See 'American Idol' Auditions (VIDEO)
Plus, see a former contestant return.
Madison Vandenberg sings "Already Gone"
Myra Tran performs "Chandelier"
Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sings "Beautiful"
15 Amazing 'American Idol' Auditions Over the Years (VIDEO)
Over the show's 16 seasons, the auditions never failed to wow.
Shawn Robinson performs "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Eddie Island sings "I'll Follow You Into The Dark"
American Idol, Sundays & Mondays, 8/7c, ABC