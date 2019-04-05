'Murder for Hire' Sneak Peek: See What Happens When a Therapist Blackmails a Patient (VIDEO)

Oxygen is bringing true crime fans their latest addiction in the form of executive producer Dick Wolf's Murder for Hire, beginning Sunday, April 7.

The series, which gives an exclusive look into the world of contract killings, brings viewers up close and personal with special cases and sting operations. No one is immune as Murder for Hire showcases housewives, wealthy bankers, military officers and grandmothers being caught hiring for hits on tape.

See how good relationships turn sour and the emotional impact that intended victims experience when they learn someone close to them planned to have them killed. Each episode features a different case, with undercover agents attempting to catch criminals and prevent murders.

"Some of the most horrifying crimes are crimes of passion and money, and we are the first to explore in depth the motives and tactics used in these 'murders for hire.' Viewers will be stunned when they understand the lengths to which aggrieved parties go to get revenge," says executive producer Dick Wolf.

Murder for Hire serves as Wolf's third show with Oxygen — his other shows on the network include Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions.

Luckily, TV Insider has your first look at the premiere episode, "An Ex-Wife's Revenge," which will showcase a unique story. After a less-than-civil divorce, a therapist essentially blackmails a patient into helping her find a hitman to kill her ex. But when that patient turns to an undercover officer, the therapist's plans will be interrupted.

Get a look at the unbelievable story below, and don't miss Murder for Hire when it debuts Sunday, April 7 on Oxygen.

Murder for Hire, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 7/6c, Oxygen