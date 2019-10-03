Watch Unbelievable Contract Killing Cases in 'Murder for Hire' Season 2

From executive producer Dick Wolf, Murder for Hire gives a shocking look into the dark world of contract killings, showcasing some of the most fascinating murder for hire cases ever caught on tape that include devious spouses and jealous relatives who attempt to destroy the lives of the people closest to them.

In an alarming trend, investigators are seeing a sharp increase in hired hits across the country. The show explores in rare, never-before-seen footage, how a seemingly good relationship can go wrong and the emotions surrounding the reveal when an intended victim discovers a hit has been taken on their life. The new season premieres Saturday, October 5 on Oxygen.

On the season premiere, viewers are taken through the sting operation and trials of Dalia Dippolito, a twenty-six year old escort who became an infamous femme fatale and a media sensation when she was charged with solicitation to commit the murder of her husband, Mike.

Murder for Hire, Season Premiere, Saturday, October 5, at 6/5c, Oxygen