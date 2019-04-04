'Jeopardy!' Reportedly Searching for Alex Trebek's Replacement

Alex Trebek shocked fans when he revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year. Though the news is devastating, the 78-year-old promised fans he’d continue to host Jeopardy! amid his health struggles.

However, Rob Shuter, who is a gossip columnist and author, took to his podcast “Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice” to dish on the network’s reported plans to replace him.

“Alex is 78 years old, and the show was already talking about a replacement host when he retired. Now with his health scare, that process has been accelerated,” sources told the podcast host, according to Radar Online.

“Jeopardy is still a very successful show and makes millions for the network. There was no way it was just going to end after Alex retired. The idea has always been to ‘refresh’ the formula, not change it.”

In fact, the show is allegedly looking into finding a female host to take over for Trebek.

“Talk about his replacement has always centered around finding a female host and someone of color. But at the same time, they want someone smart and well-educated,” Shuter shared.

“Someone that is respected and trustworthy. They are aiming more for Gayle King than Real Housewife Nene Leakes!”

This reported news comes one month after Trebek went public with his cancer diagnosis in a recorded video shared on social media.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said in the clip.

“Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends — and with the help of your prayers, also — I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease.Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.”