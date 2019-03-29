See How the 'Big Bang Theory' Cast Celebrated Their Major Milestone (PHOTOS)
The Big Bang Theory is officially ending after 12 long seasons, but it’s still passing records in its final weeks on-air.
In fact, the CBS series just became the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in the history of television, passing the hit show Cheers.
Johnny Galecki & Kaley Cuoco Get Silly to Celebrate the 'Big Bang Theory's Final Episodes (PHOTOS)
The co-stars and on-screen spouses had fun ahead of the show's big farewell.
While Cheers ran for whopping 275 episodes, The Big Bang Theory just went into production on episode 276!
The cast celebrated the milestone moment on Wednesday, March 27 with a number of cupcakes that spelled out “276.”
Today marks a BIG TV milestone! 📺 The #BigBangTheory is officially television's longest-running multi-camera comedy EVER, exceeding Cheers’ previous record of 275 episodes! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SVjB3fTKhd
— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 27, 2019
“Today marks a BIG TV milestone! The #BigBangTheory is officially television's longest-running multi-camera comedy EVER, exceeding Cheers’ previous record of 275 episodes!” the show’s Twitter account shared.
The cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Mayim Bialik, also thanked the fans for getting them to number 276.
View this post on Instagram
And there you have it... this script officially makes us the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show “Cheers.” So cheers to that:) lil Delhi boy, making history. What a dream come true. Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years, there are no words in any language that could ever express the love I have for all of you... so, from my heart to yours, I love you. 🙏 #tbbt
View this post on Instagram
We made history this AM as we began stage work on episode 276, making @bigbangtheory_cbs the longest running live audience sit-com ever. From the very bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU to all the fans that have been on this incredible ride with us all along. L-R: @mildmanneredsteveholland #chucklorre @stevemolaro @kaleycuoco @kunalkarmanayyar @missmayim @themelissarauch @therealjimparsons #simonhelberg @billprady
The Big Bang Theory’s final episode is set to air on Thursday, May 16.
The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS