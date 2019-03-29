See How the 'Big Bang Theory' Cast Celebrated Their Major Milestone (PHOTOS)

The Big Bang Theory is officially ending after 12 long seasons, but it’s still passing records in its final weeks on-air.

In fact, the CBS series just became the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in the history of television, passing the hit show Cheers.

While Cheers ran for whopping 275 episodes, The Big Bang Theory just went into production on episode 276!

The cast celebrated the milestone moment on Wednesday, March 27 with a number of cupcakes that spelled out “276.”

Today marks a BIG TV milestone! 📺 The #BigBangTheory is officially television's longest-running multi-camera comedy EVER, exceeding Cheers’ previous record of 275 episodes! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SVjB3fTKhd — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 27, 2019

The cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Mayim Bialik, also thanked the fans for getting them to number 276.

The Big Bang Theory’s final episode is set to air on Thursday, May 16.

