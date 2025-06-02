Kristin Cavallari Promises New Show Will Tell the ‘Full Story’ of What Happened With Craig Conover & Austin Kroll

The rest is still unwritten in the life of Kristin Cavallari. Someone who has grown up on reality TV from MTV’s Laguna Beach to The Hills and E’s Very Cavallari. However, the 38-year-old argues her latest iteration Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour is her most real yet. Premiering June 4 on E! (and simultaneously on Bravo), the show follows the star as she takes her popular “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast on the road alongside BFF Justin Anderson with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York City.

Cameras capture candid moments on stage and off with famous faces including Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, Brie and Nikki Garcia, fellow Laguna Beach alums, Harry Jowsey, Camille Kostek and Kim Zolciak. With Cavallari’s relationship status and other parts of her life constantly the subject of tabloid fodder, she plans to give people something to talk about. Maybe even set the record straight on a topic or two in the process through some instances of true vulnerability along the way.

Here, Cavallari opens up about what’s to come and will make headlines.

Did you have any fears about doing reality TV again?

Kristin Cavallari: No! Putting myself out there doesn’t scare me since I’m already doing that on my podcast every week. I’m honestly just excited because this show is the first reality show that I can truly say is real.

How did the idea come about to chronicle your tour through the lens of a reality show?

I just figured since I was going on tour anyway, why not maximize it by bringing cameras along. I would never do a show about my life, so this was the perfect way to let cameras back in without having to sacrifice my normal, everyday life.

What has Justin’s friendship meant to you and how much did you lean on him during this experience? What kind of trouble do you two get in on your travels?

Justin is my rock; I could never do life without him now. Having him on tour with me gave me that confidence to go out there since he’s my support system. We actually didn’t get in too much trouble! I was working a ton, so trouble wasn’t really on the agenda.

What can we expect from your visit with Craig and Austen? Looks like there might be a little drama in that stop from the teaser!

The headlines that the three of us created a few years ago are really the only ones I’ve never commented on…until now. So, you can expect to get the full story of what really happened.

Thoughts on Harry Jowsey and did he respond to the photo revelation?

He’s my favorite. I really adore him, he’s just so funny and he’s really authentic, which I value in others. You’ll have to tune in for the picture scandal!

We see a little of your kids in the show. How is it for you to see them understand more about mom as a public figure who has also been on TV for more than 20 years?

Being able to share this experience with them was such a treat and one that I never expected to have with them! With reality TV being such a large part of my life, I love that we got to do this together. And they had a blast doing it.

How was it having many of your Laguna Beach cast members join you for one of the shows? Do you think another revival of The Hills or Laguna Beach would do well today?

I always love when the crew gets together. We have such a special bond, I just wish I got to spend more time with them in Chicago, but I was working the whole time. But I love them, and it makes me so happy that even all these years later, we’re still as close as we are. I actually don’t think Laguna would do well if it aired today, ha! It was actually pretty boring when you go back and watch it.

What do you think has changed in the reality TV space from then to now?

There was a real innocence with us back then because we didn’t have a road map for reality TV. Now, I feel like people go onto shows with an agenda and an idea of the “character” they want to be.

Anything you can tease that may shock or surprise viewers in the series?

The tour brought up a lot from my past and ended up being way more emotional than I had anticipated. I think some people may be surprised about how vulnerable I am and how truly real the show is.

What did you take away from filming this new show? What surprised you about this whole experience?

I am so thankful for this experience because it was by far the most enjoyable experience I’ve had on a show, and it’s the most authentic I’ve ever been. I think there’s real beauty in a show that’s 100 percent real, I think the audience can tell. And I was surprised that the tour brought up so much from my past and ended up being really therapeutic in so many ways.

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour premiere, June 4, 10/9c, E! and Bravo