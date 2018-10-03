Which OG Cast Members Are Returning for 'The Hills' Revival?

UPDATE:

Mischa Barton is joining the cast of rebooted MTV series, The Hills: New Beginnings.

She's best known for playing Marissa Cooper on Fox’s The O.C. and also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.



The other confirmed stars returning for the series include Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado.

ORIGINAL:

MTV announced on Monday night during the 2018 Video Music Awards that its former hit reality TV series, The Hills, is getting the revival treatment!

"Based off the docuseries that changed the landscape of TV history, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning," MTV said in a press release.

The series can be expected in 2019 and even features a new rendition of the epic theme song "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Check out the teaser trailer that was tweeted out:

To promote the upcoming revival, some members of the original cast walked the pink carpet at the VMAs — Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt all reunited and are expected to return.

Jason's wife, Ashley, and Heidi & Spencer's son, Gunner, also made special appearances.

Fans were quick to notice that quite a number of key members were missing, including the show's lead Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, and Lauren Bosworth... so does that mean they're all out?

Conrad helped launch the series in 2006 when MTV cameras followed her journey from Laguna Beach to Los Angeles but left the show in 2009, after five seasons.

According to People, Conrad isn't coming back. “She’s in a different place in her life,” a source said. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

Conrad, who welcomed son Liam last year told The Huffington Post, "I don’t think I would do another show that involved my family. I spent a lot of years on a show focused on my personal life, so I don’t think I’d do it again."

Cavallari is also potentially out because she's currently helming her own reality show on E!, Very Cavallari, which follows her married life and business ventures in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Port confirmed via Instagram that she's ready for TV comeback. She also welcomed a son, Sonny, last year.

And Bosworth had some harsh words to say about her former costars. "I don't want any association with any of those people," she said on the podcast Lady Lovin'. "The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."

A familiar face you might also be seeing is Brody Jenner. He's reportedly in negotiations with MTV to return to the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The son of Caitlyn Jenner just married blogger and model Kaitlynn Carter in a Bali wedding this year

Of course, fans flooded Twitter with mixed reactions to the revival news. Some people loved it:

I could pretend that I’m not going to watch ‘The Hills’ reboot because Lauren isn’t in it but that would be a lie. I am going to soak up every second of that show. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 21, 2018

NO WAY THE HILLS IS COMING BACK!!!??? my younger self is living pic.twitter.com/9z6B6wnPkh — Amber (@amberzamarron) August 21, 2018

And others weren't happy:

MTV: the hills is coming back! me: THE HILLS ISNT THE HILLS WITHOUT LC pic.twitter.com/8IZXodyWZu — Faysal (@brunchandbutts) August 21, 2018

IT'S NOT THE REUNITED CAST OF THE HILLS IF LAUREN ISN'T THERE — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) August 21, 2018

The hills coming back without THE QUEEN LAUREN CONRAD ? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ImGVD2bsLV — ♚♚ (@KingJaTerian) August 21, 2018