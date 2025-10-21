‘Full House’ Fans React After John Stamos Rips Into Lori Loughlin’s Ex Mossimo Giannulli

John Stamos is sticking by his former Full House co-star and onscreen wife, Lori Loughlin, amid her separation from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Appearing on the Good Guys podcast on Monday (October 20), Stamos was asked about Loughlin and Giannulli, who earlier this month confirmed they are splitting up after 28 years of marriage. The ER alum didn’t hold back, expressing his heartache for Loughlin and referring to Giannulli as a “narcissist.”

“I will never talk to [Giannulli] again,” Stamos said, per People. “He’s a terrible narcissist, and I don’t think you ever get out of that unless you’re able to.”

Stamos, who also starred alongside Loughlin on the sequel series Fuller House, said he is “heartbroken” for his former co-star.

“She’s just devastated,” he shared. “For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”

Stamos explained that he has tried to “be there for her” during this time, noting that he also stood by her amid the “college scandal.” In 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty after paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella, 27, into the University of Southern California. Loughlin served two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served a five-month sentence.

“I’m not gonna debate whether she had much to do with [the college scandal] or not,” Stamos continued. “I know she didn’t.”

Again, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actor turned his attention to Giannulli, saying, “Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy.”

He added, “I’m not going to get into the relationship. It’s not my business. I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel, and she always made things better. She cleaned everything up.”

Fans have flooded social media with reactions to Stamos’ comments, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky Forever ❤️,” referring to Stamos and Loughlin’s Full House characters.

“Love that he is standing with her. 👏,” said another.

“Great guy, John Stamos, wonderful friend,” another added.

Another wrote, “To be loved by your friends the way JS loves LL. This is real friendship.”

“Whatever happened..you r a good human for standing up for her…I think that’s is admirable,” said one fan.

“Uncle Jesse always has Aunt Becky’s back,” another added.

“Call him out! Very rare people will do this for a friend. This is huge that he’s saying this publically,” wrote one user.

“I love that he’s speaking out and sticking up for her !!! I wish more people had the courage to do that,” said another.

However, not everyone was on board, with one commenter writing, “I get standing by your friends but she did what she did. You can love someone and admit they did something wrong.”

Another agreed, commenting, “This is a true friend but, Aunt Becky broke the law and paid the price. Thankfully that is past her now.”

“It’s not true friendship when you don’t hold your friends accountable!!” said another.

“Im sorry but she KNEW!!” another added.