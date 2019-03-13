'Whiskey Cavalier': Just How International Is the New ABC 'Rom-Dramedy'? (VIDEO)

In today's competitive TV world, what does a show have to do to stand out? If you're ABC's new international series, Whiskey Cavalier, you put your money where your mouth is.

In other words, if you're going to make a show that travels the globe from Paris to Rome and to the Czech Republic (to name a few), you actually go there to shoot the show instead of relying on green screens or making Vancouver or Toronto stand-in for another big city.

The freshman sitcom, which launched last month and stars Scott Foley (Scandal) and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), follows a new team of CIA and FBI agents and their helpers as they take down bad guys. And, well, sometimes, chasing down a villain might happen on the Charles Bridge in Prague or along a bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

In this exclusive video, the cast — which also includes Ana Ortiz (Devious Maids), Josh Hopkins (Quantico), Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead) and actor/comedian Vir Daas — weighs in on what it's been like shooting all over the world and what they think it adds to the "rom-dramedy" (as Cohan calls it).

Check out the video here:

Whiskey Cavalier, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC