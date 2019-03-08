7 Reasons Why It’s Time for Hetty to Return to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ (PHOTOS)
It’s been a long NCIS: Los Angeles season without Hetty (Linda Hunt), and as Season 10’s back-half begins to wind down, we can’t help but think now is the perfect time for her return.
From major milestones to an uncertain future, there’s a multitude of reasons why she needs to return to her NCIS family and we’re listing them in the gallery above.
Scroll through to find out what they are, and sound off in the comments below: Why do you think we need Hetty back?
NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS
