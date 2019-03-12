Colton Underwood's Dad Cries in 'The Bachelor' Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood has not had an easy time filming this season of The Bachelor, to say the least. From surprising breakups to jumping over fences, the 27-year-old has been on quite the emotional rollercoaster.

Following Cassie Randolph’s departure during their fantasy suite date, Colton decided to say goodbye to his final two women, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin.

Now, in part two of the season finale — which airs Tuesday, March 12 — Colton is looking for a little guidance from his father, Scott Underwood.

Colton is determined to win back Cassie, but his father definitely has some concerns.

“As open-minded as I said I wanted to be through all of this, I couldn’t do it anymore,” Colton tells his dad in a sneak peek clip.

Scott, through tears, tells his son how worried he is of his heart being broken again.

"I'm always concerned for your heart and what could happen. It doesn't worry me, it just, um, I know how you are when you're in love,” he says.

“I've seen it, and it was amazing. Seeing you hurt after that, hurt bad."

Though Colton feels as though he and Cassie are meant to be, Scott recognizes his son may just want her because she left him.

"You don't think any part of this [is] wanting what you can't have?" he asks.



The Bachelor, Finale Part 2, Tuesday, 8/7c, ABC