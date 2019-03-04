'The Bachelor' Episode 9: Over the Fence (RECAP)

[SPOILER ALERT: This recap features spoilers from the Season 23, Episode 9 of The Bachelor.]

The night Bachelor fans have been waiting for all season long is finally here. No, not fantasy suite dates — Colton Underwood finally jumped the fence, y'all, and not for no reason, either.

The time has come for Colton to spend a little overnight one-on-one time with Tayshia, Hannah G., and Cassie in Portugal before he makes his decision about who to give his final rose to next week, but along the way, there's a huge plot twist when Cassie's dad shows up to make sure she's thinking clearly about the massive life decision she might be making, and it could have the potential to change everything.

Hitting the Fantasy Suite With Tayshia

Colton and Tayshia started off their date with a helicopter ride exploring the area, since these two had been thrill seekers from the start, after all. Over a picnic, they had champagne and talked about all the firsts they'd experienced together — sky diving, traveling — and the firsts they could have together in the future.

Over dinner, Tayshia admitted that she understood where Colton was coming from with saving himself for someone he cared about — she waited to have sex until she met her ex-husband. After reading their note from Chris Harrison, they agreed to forgo their individual rooms and share the fantasy suite, but was this it? Did Colton lose his V-card?

They shared some cake, popped the champagne, and cuddled up in bed together... but the next morning, Tayshia said that Colton was nervous and they didn't have the "physical intimacy" she was looking for, but they did have a lot of conversation and quality time together, and that's what really counts, right?

Cassie's Dad Crashes Her Date

Cassie and Colton spent the day in the city, riding around and shopping together, and then they sat down to talk about the serious stuff: their hometown date, and how much they care about each other. Colton admitted that his conversation with Cassie's dad was the most challenging he had with any of the women's dads, and that he didn't get his approval to ask her to marry him, which really threw her for a loop.

Fortunately, her dad showed up just in time to help her figure things out. She admitted she's falling in love with Colton, but she wasn't ready to get engaged. And when she told Colton that, he admitted a lot to her: that he was in love with her, that he wanted to choose her above the other two women who were still there, and that he was willing to do whatever it took to keep her there... even if that meant not getting engaged.

Still, Cassie knew she had to leave, and Colton kissed her goodbye and walked her out. But is this really the end for them?

And Finally, The Moment We've All Been Waiting For



After Cassie left, Colton had had just about enough... and that's what led to the fence jump we've been dying to see all season long. He ripped off his mic and headed toward the fence, hopping over with ease — hey, we all knew he was athletic, and now, he's putting his skills to the test.

By the time Chris Harrison was outside investigating, Colton was long gone, and no one knew where he went. Unfortunately, ABC hit us with the "to be continued," so we'll have to wait until next week to find out what's up.

The good news? Tomorrow night: Women Tell All. And if the promo is any indication, the ladies are going to bring the drama for sure.

The Bachelor, Women Tell All, Tuesday, March 5, 8/7c, ABC