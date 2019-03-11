'The Bachelor' Boss Teases Colton Will 'Completely Change the Rules' in the Finale

Get set for the show that has mastered the art of shock and “awww” to serve up the ultimate bouquet of the bizarre, courtesy of Colton Underwood.

According to series producers, The Bachelor’s famously chaste—and long-chased—leading man swerves into truly virgin territory as his season of love, group dates and fantasy-suite (would-be) hookups comes to a close. “Just when you think you’ve seen everything, Colton found a way to completely change the rules, and you see all of that in the finale,” promises Robert Mills, ABC’s senior VP of alternative series.

In the two-part live finale, the former NFL player and survivor of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise makes a move so unexpected that “all the people in this love quadrangle were left dumbfounded,” continues Mills, who was also blindsided. “This is something we have never seen before. There is a reason we had to make it two nights.”

That becomes clear when Underwood’s search for a soulmate doesn’t stick to the usual formula of everyone heading to one lush location for final dates. Instead, events will be going down on two different continents. But based on what executive producer Bennett Graebner experienced during filming, there is no guarantee that host Chris Harrison will get to hype “the most dramatic rose ceremony ever” at either spot.

“I have worked on the show for 11 years, and I think this was the most shocking turn of events I have ever witnessed,” notes Graebner. “I didn’t sleep for 48 hours. What was happening was so unprecedented, it required a lot of attention.” It may also take a lot to process.

When asked how Colton’s fans will feel about him once the dust settles, Mills offers ominous comparisons to past Bachelors who rocked viewers with last-minute shockers. “Think Brad Womack, Jason Mesnick, Arie [Luyendyk Jr.], Juan Pablo [Galavis]…. Colton stayed true to himself, for better or worse. He has never been interested in what people think.”

The Bachelor, Monday and Tuesday, March 11 and 12, 8/7c, ABC