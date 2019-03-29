'Veep' Boss Talks Selina's 2020 Campaign & What to Expect From the Final Episode

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a new result. So it's only fitting that, as Veep kicks off its seventh and final season, Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) heads back down the campaign trail.

Despite her iffy track record at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — the former VP's stint as POTUS ended in humiliating electoral defeat — the possibly delusional civil servant is throwing her hat in the ring for 2020. What could go wrong?

Practically everything, starting with the competition. Slimy Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons), Selina's former staffer turned congressman, is also vying to get his name on the same side of the ticket. "Jonah is 100 percent running for president," says executive producer David Mandel, noting that Jonah has beaten his old boss to the punch: "Everybody knows Selina is running, but she has yet to announce.”

If history is any indication, the foul-mouthed new grandma will have no trouble rallying some fellow gluttons for punishment. Among the familiar faces likely to help mobilize Team Meyer? Dan Egan (Reid Scott) and Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky) — the vitriolic anti-sweethearts and expectant parents — and long-suffering aide Gary Walsh (Tony Hale).

Whether or not this motley crew wins, one thing is certain: They'll be a sight for sore eyes. (The series took a hiatus after Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017; she announced she was cancer-free last fall.)

But, aside from a slew of F-bombs, what kind of swan song can we expect? "People love the show because it's the show, and we don't want to try too hard or change stuff," Mandel hints. "In a perfect world, a last episode should give you a sense of what the episodes you're never going to see might've been about." Spoken like a true politician.

With additional reporting by Aubry D'Arminio

Veep, Season Premiere, Sunday, March 31, 10:30/9:30c, HBO