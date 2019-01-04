'Veep' Star Tony Hale & EP David Mandel Talk Selina's Plans, Gary's Jealousy in Season 7

Veep fans get it. There's only one appropriate response to the news that the Emmy-winning comedy's upcoming seventh season will be its last: It starts with an "F" and ends with a "K." And like most of the dialogue on the notoriously foul-mouthed political satire, it can't be printed in a family magazine.

Production of this seven-episode round was pushed back a year after star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in September 2017. (She's since completed treatment and in October 2018 declared herself cancer-free.)

The story picks up shortly after the Season 6 finale, when ex-President Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) told her inner circle — including bagman Gary (Tony Hale) and former campaign managers Amy (Anna Chlumsky) and Dan (Reid Scott) — she was planning another run for the big seat. But will she really go through with it?

"She's yet to officially announce," teases executive producer David Mandel. Whatever she decides, the dedicated-to-a-fault Gary intends to be involved. "He's always wanted a bigger role in her work and he gives 110 percent," Hale says, "but what he's really, sadly, drawn to is being her whipping post." Gary's also not thrilled about the newest member of the Meyer team: her toddler grandson, Richard.

Selina may hate being called "Grandma," but she's not above using the part–African-American baby to court liberal voters. "Gary used to love babies," Hale says, "but he's absorbed Selina's distaste for children, and he's turned off by baby Richard." (Hmmm, sounds like someone's jealous.) Speaking of babies, Amy and Dan are still awaiting their bundle of joy. "Viewers are going to enjoy how they deal with it," Mandel says.

If Selina does run for her party's nomination, bumbling White House liaison turned dunce congressman Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) will be among her major opponents. Don't expect a civil showdown. "Things seem to be a little less polite these days," Mandel says. "In a way, Veep has always been about how politics can be publicly very polite, but privately very foul." You bet your ass it has.

Veep, Returns Spring, HBO