Worth Watching: Wayne Brady Finds Little Richard's 'Soul,' 'Hoarders,' 'Bachelor's' Women Tell All

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

American Soul (9/8c, BET): The versatile Wayne Brady appears on the nostalgic musical drama as R&B superstar Little Richard, performing a cover of "Born in the Bayou." But when Richard threatens not to appear on the fledgling Soul Train show, producer Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) is forced into another complicated situation.

Hoarders (8/7c, A&E): After a two-year hiatus, the infamous Emmy-nominated reality show that could send Marie Kondo into a tailspin is back for a 10th season, comprised of five two-hour episodes. First up: Meet Andy and Becky, who go to war against their local city government, arguing that it's their constitutional right to live among 250 tons of precious possessions should they so choose. If they lose the legal fight, they could face jail and the loss of their seriously cluttered home.

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All (8/7c, ABC): It's a rite of passage for any romantic fool who woos a posse of potential mates on TV. As next week's finale looms, Colton must face all the scorned beauties who failed to earn a coveted rose. On a lighter note, look for bloopers from the season — as if anyone could tell the difference.

Inside Tuesday TV: Last seen on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the fearsomely telepathic CGI monster Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) attacks Central City on The CW's The Flash (8/7c). Helping Team Flash battle the beast: humanoid fish King Shark (voiced by David Hayter)… With flashbacks of the Big Three's high-school graduation on NBC's This Is Us (9/8c), it's an unhappier time in the present for Kevin (Justin Hartley), as he attempts to hide his relapse from Zoe (Melanie Liburd)… A crashed prison bus presents a new challenge to ABC's The Rookie (10/9c), when Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) tracks an escaped con and tries to impress an FBI hostage negotiator while on the hunt. Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) guests.