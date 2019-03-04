Wendy Williams Addresses Rumors in Emotional Return to TV — Plus, Fans React

Wendy Williams has returned to her daytime talk show after a two-month hiatus, and not only did the host address her medical issues, she also commented on cheating rumors surround her husband, Kevin Hunter.



The 54-year-old left The Wendy Williams Show back in December after experiencing complications due to her Graves’ disease, but many fans thought her departure had more to do with her personal life.

The wait is over! Wendy's back!!! pic.twitter.com/vOvc0CPuvq — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 4, 2019

Williams was emotional when she addressed the audience on Monday, March 4.

"Thank you, I missed you, too Look, honestly, I didn't know what to expect when I hit the block today. I didn't know whether you would wait for me, whether you would understand,” she said.

"I had no idea what to expect. Thank you so much for waiting for us. What had happened was we were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation and towards the end of the weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. They're still adjusting my meds," she told viewers.

She continued, "If you don't know about thyroid disease, it's a lifetime thing and they are always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over. They are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves' disease."

Later in the show, Williams addressed the cheating allegations and revealed she and her husband are doing just fine.

"I want to shout out to my husband. I'm still wearing my ring. Believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years...married for 25 years...we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover, he's all this and he's all that. I know what you've been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about," she said.

"Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere — not in this lifetime."

While the audience seemed happy to have Williams back, Twitter wasn’t as kind. In fact, a number of people on social media slammed the host for not seemingly being honest about her situation, while others were excited to see her.



Fan of #WendyWilliams but am disappointed that she isn't being real REAL. I know a few publicists who gossip and what you've read online is pretty true to what occurred behind the scenes. Her crew did NOT miss her; her man is mean and messy and she was PANICKED. — NicNack (@Nic4Nack) March 4, 2019

So she’s still blaming her absence on being sick. I’m done. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/WXJzPB5WVC — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) March 4, 2019

Wendy talking so much about her husband after being gone for months just makes it more obvious something was up with them 🙃 #WendyWilliams — B. ✨ (@BiancaNadine_) March 4, 2019

Come on @WendyWilliams we would have respected you more if you would have spilled your OWN TEA like you do everyone else's this is DRY we're past Jussie #WendyWilliams — Crystal Davis (@Crystald151) March 4, 2019

Watching Wendy act like she don't have a whole damn scandal going on skipping over to hot topics to talk about other people.... #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/Y1zov76Ncf — Bombaata (@Daddy_Dollar) March 4, 2019

Thank God she’s well & healthier but her audience deserved the truth. If she didn’t spill tea for a living I would respect her privacy. But she’s being hypocritical and I can’t respect that. Your loyal fans deserved more. She lost another viewer in me. #WendyWilliams — D-Spanky (@MrsSpanky06) March 4, 2019