'Shadowhunters': Harry Shum Jr. & Matthew Daddario on What's Next for Malec (VIDEO)

Shadowhunters is back and dealing with some huge questions as the final episodes of Freeform's book-based supernatural series unravel.

Harry Shum Jr. and Matthew Daddario recently stopped by the TV Insider offices to answer some of those questions.

As we saw in last week's midseason premiere "Lost Souls," Shum's former warlock Magnus Bane is dealing with the loss of his magic, which was taken from him in the 3A finale. Luckily, his beau and head of the Shadowhunter Institute in New York Alec Lightwood (Daddario) is standing by to help him through it all.

But what's worse than Magnus without his magic? He's also lost his immortality as well — which might not be such a bad thing after all. "I think what's nice is [Magnus'] going to discover that the mortality issue might feel good," Shum teases.

And how will Magnus, Alec, and the rest of the team deal with the departure of Clary (Katherine McNamara), who they think has died (but is really in SIBERIA)? Shum and Daddario are all about keeping the spoilers on lock. "She comes back briefly as a ghost," jokes Daddario. "A spooky ghost."

Plus, the duo chats about the development of Magnus and Alec's relationship (#Malec!) during Season 3B, shooting their upcoming dancing scene, and more. Check out the video below for the full interview.

