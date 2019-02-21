Kat McNamara Gushes About the 'Acceptance and Love' of 'Shadowhunters' Fans (VIDEO)

We'll always have the Institute.

As fans prepare for beginning of the end of Shadowhunters, its leading lady is also gearing up to say goodbye. And like so many devotees of the Freeform supernatural drama based on Cassandra Clare's novels, Kat McNamara is well aware of "the acceptance and love" that has grown since we first entered the universe of mundanes, demons, and downworlders.

"It's such a beautiful thing to be a part of," the actress admitted when she sat down with TV Insider to discuss the final batch of episodes and what's to come before the show goes away.

Calling the show's fandom "a place where people feel safe and feel seen," McNamara — who is also crushing it over on Arrow as Oliver and Felicity's future daughter Mia — says that her breakout role on the Freeform series has "been a privilege, truly."

In addition, the always lovely Kansas City native shared her feelings about filming the series finale, her parallel life experiences with Clary and why she is "so excited" for book fans to see certain scenes that are coming up. But be warned: Near the end of the interview, McNamara recalls stepping off the Institute set for the last time that still runes, er, ruins us.

Shadowhunters, Season 3B Premiere, Monday, February 25, 8/7c, Freeform