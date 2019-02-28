TV Insider Podcast: The Women of 'Shadowhunters' on a 'Bloody' Season 3B & Saying Goodbye

The women of 'Shadowhunters' gathered in Los Angeles recently for the latest TV Insider Podcast

The final episodes of Freeform's Shadowhunters have begun airing and not only do we have a lot of feelings about it, but so do the show's stars.

For the latest TV Insider Podcast, Katherine McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Alisha Wainwright got together to talk about the jaw-dropping midseason premiere (Clary runs through snow! Jace is a guilt-ridden mess! Simon on a quest! Luke in a tank top! Magnus without powers!). They also reflected on their respective journeys with the series based on Cassandra Clare's best-selling Mortal Instruments novels.

Also in the podcast, actor James Roday, who we've loved for years from Psych as well as his current series, A Million Little Things, steps behind the camera for a chilling episode of the new Hulu anthology series, Into the Dark. Roday sat down recently with TV Guide Magazine Senior Writer Damian Holbrook to talk the "Treehouse," which stars Jimmi Simpson, Mary McCormack, Sutton Foster, Stephanie Beatriz and Maggie Lawson and drops on Hulu on March 1.

Here's the trailer for the "Treehouse" episode of "Into the Dark":

But before we get to the double dose of interviews, TV Guide Magazine's Senior Critic Matt Roush breaks down his latest What's Worth Watching segment to help you weed through the plethora of choices on your TV, laptop, tablet, phone, etc.

