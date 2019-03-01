First Look: Jimmy Tatro & Scott Porter Are Angels on 'Charmed' (PHOTO)

Just when you thought you'd seen it all on Charmed, the show recruits Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal, Modern Family) and Scott Porter (Scorpion, Friday Night Lights) as a pair of angels.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the duo making their debut as Gideon (Tatro) and Levi (Porter) in the March 10 episode, "Touched By A Demon." How Gideon and Levi play into the storyline remains a mystery, but we do know that Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are up to their usual witchy shenanigans.

In "Touched By A Demon," Macy will turn to TV to help cope with her new demon situation. Meanwhile, Mel and Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) will employ the help of Niko (Ellen Tamaki) to find out what's after Jada. Plus, Maggie and Parker (Nick Hargrove) decide to take their relationship to the next level but make an unusual discovery in the process.

Below, check out your first look at Tatro's Gideon and Porter's Levi in all of their angelic glory.

What could their arrival mean? Could they be the answer to Macy's demon problem? Tune in March 10 on The CW to find out.

Charmed, Sundays, 9/8c, The CW