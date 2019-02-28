Netflix's 'Turn Up Charlie' Trailer: Idris Elba Is a Manny With a Tune (VIDEO)

Get ready to see Idris Elba in a whole new light with his latest TV venture, Turn Up Charlie, debuting Friday, March 15 on Netflix.

The reigning "Sexiest Man Alive" takes on the role of the titular Charlie, a struggling DJ and terminal bachelor who believes he's found a bit of luck following a run-in with famous best friend, David (JJ Field). Believing that he may have a job opportunity with David's wife Sara (Piper Perabo) — a world class DJ — Charlie accepts her proposition.

A lost-in-translation situation occurs though and Charlie suddenly and reluctantly finds himself working as a "manny" to David and Sara's daughter Gabby (Frankie Hervey). Cue the laughs.

In the hilarious trailer below, see Elba navigate the delicate situation of working with an unruly little girl who is hellbent on getting him to quit. But the resourceful Charlie may have a bright side to look forward to as Sara hints at a possible collaboration between the two.

But can Charlie handle the pressures of the music industry? Fans will have to tune in when the streaming service launches all eight episodes of the series globally March 15.

Elba co-created the series alongside Gary Reich who serves as executive producers with director Tristram Shapeero. Serving alongside Shapeero as director is Matt Lipsey, while Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito co-executive produce the series.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to turn up! Catch the trailer below, and don't miss Elba ahead of the show's premiere when he hosts Saturday Night Live on March 9.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Turn Up Charlie, Series Premiere, Friday, March 15, Netflix