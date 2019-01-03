‘Turn Up Charlie’: First Look at Idris Elba’s New Netflix Series (PHOTOS)

You now have a new TV date with PEOPLE‘s latest Sexiest Man Alive!

Luther star Idris Elba headlines Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, Turn Up Charlie. The show enters on Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey).

Turn Up Charlie also stars Piper Perabo and JJ Feild, while Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns round out the cast as recurring guest stars.

Turn Up Charlie, Premieres Friday, March 15, Netflix