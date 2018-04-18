Idris Elba to Play a Failed DJ in Netflix Comedy Series 'Turn Up Charlie'

Idris Elba, known for his roles in shows like Luther and The Wire is making the move to comedy in his new Netflix project, Turn Up Charlie.

The British native serves as creator for the series, which has been given an eight-episode pickup. Turn Up Charlie will follow Charlie, a terminal bachelor and unsuccessful DJ, who takes a manny job as a last ditch effort at success.

But there's a twist. Charlie isn't watching the perfect child. Instead, he's put in charge of his famous best friend's bratty daughter. Interestingly enough, Elba's character is partly inspired by his own life, as, in addition to his acting work, he also tours as a DJ.

Netflix made the announcement about the half-hour series at a press event in Rome Wednesday, which featured other reveals like two new Stranger Things Season 3 castings. Charlie is set to begin production this May in the UK.

No release date has been announced yet, and it will probably be a while before fans of Elba hear anything. While viewers are used to seeing Elba in more serious roles, he isn't a stranger to comedy. The actor appeared as interim boss Charles Miner in a guest role on the fifth season of the American version of The Office.

This isn't Elba's first project with the streaming giant either — he starred in the critically-acclaimed 2015 film Beasts of No Nation.

No further cast members have been revealed, but it will be interesting to see who makes the cut. Elba will executive-produce the series alongside Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

