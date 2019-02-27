The CW's 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff Casts Lead Actress
The Jane the Virgin spinoff has found its new leading lady! Jacqueline Grace Lopez is set to star in Jane the Novela, which will be an anthology series on The CW, according to Deadline.
Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman is in charge of Jane the Novela, and actress Gina Rodriguez will be an executive producer!
https://t.co/lEHcN8Yq5E https://t.co/lEHcN8Yq5E
— Jacqueline G Lopez (@TinyWonderLopez) February 27, 2019
Prior to landing the leading role in Jane the Novela, Lopez starred in a number of shows, including East Los High, General Hospital, and Light As a Feather.
'Chicago P.D.' Alum Sophia Bush Returns to TV in 'Jane the Virgin'
The exciting news was revealed with an adorable selfie by Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael Solano.
The series will be based on fictional novels written by Jane Villanueva, the lead character in Jane the Virgin. As such, the series will be narrated by Rodriguez, who portrays Jane on the original series.
The first season is set to take place at a Napa Valley Vineyard and will focus on Estela, played by Lopez, an art curator.
View this post on Instagram
The final chapter. #JaneTheVirgin premieres Wednesday, March 27 on The CW! #GoodbyeJane
Though Estela has played it safe most of her life, a family secret forces her to live a double life. The show will also be full of secrets, romance, and lies — like any good telenovela!
Gina Rodriguez Shares New Details for the 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff
The anthology telenovela series will have the 'Jane' star narrate.
The Jane the Virgin spinoff was first announced back in December. It's set to premiere after the final season of Jane the Virgin wraps up later this year.
Lopez announced the exciting news on her Instagram page and revealed how excited she is to start shooting.
View this post on Instagram
Beyond blessed.🥰 It takes hard work. But this. T H I S. Makes it all worth it. ❤️❤️❤️ I cannot wait to share this story with you. The script is AMAZING. 🔥The producing team feels like family. 💕I am the luckiest girl in the world. Let’s do this. 💃🏽#comingsoon #actress #hollywood #hustle #janethenovela #thecw
"Beyond blessed. It takes hard work. But this. T H I S. Makes it all worth it. I cannot wait to share this story with you. The script is AMAZING. The producing team feels like family. I am the luckiest girl in the world. Let’s do this," she wrote.AlertMe