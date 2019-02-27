The CW's 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff Casts Lead Actress

The Jane the Virgin spinoff has found its new leading lady! Jacqueline Grace Lopez is set to star in Jane the Novela, which will be an anthology series on The CW, according to Deadline.

Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman is in charge of Jane the Novela, and actress Gina Rodriguez will be an executive producer!

Prior to landing the leading role in Jane the Novela, Lopez starred in a number of shows, including East Los High, General Hospital, and Light As a Feather.

The series will be based on fictional novels written by Jane Villanueva, the lead character in Jane the Virgin. As such, the series will be narrated by Rodriguez, who portrays Jane on the original series.

The first season is set to take place at a Napa Valley Vineyard and will focus on Estela, played by Lopez, an art curator.

Though Estela has played it safe most of her life, a family secret forces her to live a double life. The show will also be full of secrets, romance, and lies — like any good telenovela!

The Jane the Virgin spinoff was first announced back in December. It's set to premiere after the final season of Jane the Virgin wraps up later this year.



Lopez announced the exciting news on her Instagram page and revealed how excited she is to start shooting.

"Beyond blessed. It takes hard work. But this. T H I S. Makes it all worth it. I cannot wait to share this story with you. The script is AMAZING. The producing team feels like family. I am the luckiest girl in the world. Let’s do this," she wrote.