'Chicago P.D.' Alum Sophia Bush Returns to TV in 'Jane the Virgin'

Jane the Virgin has officially welcomed a new cast member for its final season, and it just so happens to be none other than Sophia Bush!



The exciting news was revealed by cast member Justin Baldoni — who plays Rafael Solano — on Wednesday, February 20.

Baldoni shared a photo of himself alongside Bush and star Gina Rodriguez on Instagram.



"Now this is a picture of a man who is very grateful to be between two women who are literally changing the game. How cool that I get to work with amazing humans like this!?” he captioned the photo.

“I’ve realized that there’s something about being in the presence of powerful women that actually grounds and calms me.”

He continued, "I’m so grateful that the supremely talented, kind-hearted and bad ass feminist- social justice warrior @sophiabush who I LOOOVE and adore came to play with us on @cwjanethevirgin this week.”



Bush reposted the photo onto her Instagram page and added, “When one of your favorite ladies calls you and says ‘will you come play in an episode for my last season!?’ AND that means you also get to play with one of your favorite dudes!? Whelp. You say YES! What a dream come true. Beyond thrilled to be making some comedy alongside two of my favorite world-changers.”

No word yet on who the former One Tree Hill star will be playing on The CW show, but we are certainly looking forward to finding out when the show returns for Season 5 next month.



Meanwhile, this comes nearly two years after Bush decided to leave the hit NBC show Chicago P.D. after four seasons.



Bush, who played Detective Erin Lindsay, opened up about why she said goodbye to the series back in December when she was a guest on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Not only does Bush maintain that she and the cast were forced to film in freezing temperatures, she alleges that she was constantly dealing with various forms of on-set abuse.



“It was a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior. I realized that as I was thinking I was being the tough guy, doing the thing, showing up to work, I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,” she said.



“I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health … My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”



Jane the Virgin, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, March 27, 9/8c, The CW