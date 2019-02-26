John Legend Has Finally Joined 'The Voice' — How Did He Do as a Coach? (POLL)

Monday was John Legend's first official night as The Voice's fourth coach alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

In honor of his first day, the episode opened with a cutesy "first-day-of-school" scenario, with Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen packing his backpack and lunch, and talking about those "first day jitters." But when the EGOT arrived at The Voice stage, it was business as usual as he worked to build Team John.

Like many of the coaches past and present, Legend managed to fall into the banter fans have come to love between performances. Of course, the banter wasn't enough to keep Legend's fellow coaches from seeing him for the competition that he is.

The night got off to a bumpy start for Legend, who was blocked from adding the first contestant to his team. Clarkson, Shelton and Legend all turned their chairs, but it was fairly obvious that Shelton was the culprit in preventing Legend from having his first team member. And it wasn't the last time Legend was met with the block button — Clarkson used her hit against him later on in the evening.

Ultimately, Levine admitted, when Legend complained about being blocked, that the coaches were intimidated by the fresh blood. All in good spirit, Legend remained positive and managed to gather three contestants for his team before the end of the night.

Among one of Legend's team members was Matthew Johnson, who wowed all four coaches into spinning their chairs with his rendition of "I Smile." The gospel song was recognized by Legend, who took the lead preceding Johnson's performance. The connection sold the potential team member into choosing Legend as his coach, and it's a strong match, considering the singer's potential.

Despite it being the first night for Legend, it felt fairly natural to see him in the red chair among Shelton, Clarkson and Shelton, but we want to hear what you thought.

