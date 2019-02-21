First Look: 'The Voice' Coaches Welcome John Legend to Season 16 (VIDEO)

The Voice gang is back together... with one very special addition!

The NBC singing competition is poised to return Monday, February 25 for Season 16, and joining the panel of coaches is the legendary John Legend (yes, we went there), alongside preexisting coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Lucky for you, TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the season with this new featurette welcoming Legend and highlighting this year's talent.

"I was so excited to join The Voice," Legend starts in the clip. "I've been on here as a guest and mentor. I've been here as a performer before. But as someone who sings for a living and produces, that whole concept to be able to make someone's dream come true with the push of a button is a really powerful thing."

And making dreams come true is exactly what he and the other coaches will be doing. But it's not an entirely warm and fuzzy welcome — Legend's fellow coaches are well aware of the threat he poses to their own competition. "It's exciting to have an EGOT winner on the panel of The Voice," Clarkson says of her new fellow coach.

"I won Season 14 and I won Season 15, but he is my biggest threat this season," she acknowledges.

See how Legend changes up the show in this teaser below, and don't forget to tune into Season 16!

The Voice, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, February 25, 8/7c, NBC