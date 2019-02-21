'The Haunting of Hill House' Anthology Gets Season 2 at Netflix

It's official, The Haunting of Hill House is returning for a second season.

The horror hit which debuted in October of last year has been renewed by Netflix with a new multi-year overall deal for showrunner Mike Flanagan and creative partner Trevor Macy.

The announcement made Thursday, February 21, reveals that along with a new chapter in the Hill House anthology, the duo will will develop new series for the service. Fans shouldn't expect to see the Crain family anytime soon as Season 2 will include a new set of characters and fresh story.

Flanagan and Macy's partnership, which has spawned six features and one series, will continue with Netflix under the Intrepid Pictures banner. Their partnership has made way for films such as Gerald's Game, Oculus, and Hush, as well as The Haunting of Hill House which is Netflix's first original horror series. The reimagining of Shirley Jackson's novel was produced with Paramount Television and Amblin Television.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away," Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, Cindy Holland said in a statement. "We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

The collaborators showed their own enthusiasm over the deal by providing the following statement:

"Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we're proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald's Game, Hush, and Before I Wake," said Flanagan and Macy. "They've enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more."

The pair are currently working on the feature Doctor Sleep, an adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining follow-up starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson and slated for a fall 2019 release. Flanagan serves as writer and director on the adaptation, while Macy is producing with Jon Berg.

The Haunting of Hill House, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix