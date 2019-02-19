Krysten Ritter Responds to Netflix Canceling 'Jessica Jones'

Krysten Ritter, who played the title character in Netflix's Jessica Jones, is responding to her show's surprising cancellation on social media.

She writes in a lengthy Instagram post that she's "proud" of the cast and writer/producers behind the Marvel series, and she's happy with the way they were able to “complete JJ’s journey.”

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE,” captions Ritter. “I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.”

The streamer announced over the weekend that the superhero series will end after three seasons.

Wil Traval, who played Will Simpson, wrote:

One of the greatest teams I’ve worked with #JessicaJones true super heroes - all the crew. Thank you #NETFLIX #marvel #jessica — Wil Traval (@WilTraval) February 18, 2019

And Brian Michael Bendis, a writer on the show, posted a photo of his Peabody Award:

Also on the chopping block was Marvel's other Netflix series, The Punisher, which will end after two seasons. The show's star Jon Bernthal posted a message to his fans on social media as well.

"To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots," he writes. "I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe."