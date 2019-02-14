'Shadowhunters' Sneak Peek: Can Alec & Isabelle Save a Guilt-Ridden Jace? (VIDEO)

When Shadowhunters returns on February 25, one of many big questions we'll want answered from the midseason finale is whether Shadowhunter Clary Fairchild (Katherine McNamara) is truly dead.

Of course, after the recent Season 3B trailer dropped, viewers know that Clary is still out there (in what exact form, we're not entirely sure — anything's possible on Shadowhunters!) but our surviving team (along with your occasional vampire, werewolf or warlock) are trying to pick up the pieces from what they think is losing one of their family.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the midseason premiere, we find Jace (Dominic Sherwood) trying to apprehend a baddie but, due to his fragile emotional state, he may not be thinking clearly or defending himself as he normally would. Thankfully, some of his fellow Shadowhunters — parabatai Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) — have his back.

Check out this clip from the February 25 midseason premiere here:

Shadowhunters, Season 3B premiere, Monday, February 25, 8/7c, Freeform