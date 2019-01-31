'Shadowhunters' Trailer: Season 3B Returns With Malec, Sizzy & 'New' Jonathan (VIDEO)

Malec, Sizzy and a new face for Jonathan, oh my! The new Shadowhunters trailer for Season 3B of the Freeform hit fantasy drama, which returns on February 25 with it's final crop of episodes, has dropped and, well, we've got all the feels.

In the trailer, which clocks in at just under a minute, there is much to get excited about and, yes, be afraid of. Magnus (Harry Shum Jr) and Alec (Matthew Daddario) looking solid as ever as they fight to stay together. A scream-worthy, intimate moment between vampire Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia). A clearly not dead (or is she?) Clary (Katherine McNamara) coming face-to-face with Jonathan (now played by Luke Baines).

Plus, Clary and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) have an intense moment, and, of course, glimpses of Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) and Maia (Alisha Wainwright) also stir the pot for what looks to be a screaming-at-the-TV last round of episodes.

But, without further adieu, check out the trailer and hold on tight.

Shadowhunters, Season 3B Premiere, Monday, February 25, 8/7c, Freeform