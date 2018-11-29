Details on 'Shadowhunters' Star Katherine McNamara's First 'Arrow' Episode

Beating down demons sure is paying off for Katherine McNamara!

The Shadowhunters star, who is about to head into her final run as human/angel mashup Clary Fray on the Freeform action-drama, is making her Arrow debut in this Monday's episode and she's still bringing the pain.

Entitled "Unmasked," the hour introduces a blonder McNamara's Maya, a cage-fighting bad-ass and Star City thief who is first seen giving as good as she gets in the ring. The gig has been described as a pivotal role and because of that—and what else we know about the episode's twists—we can't really say any more.

On February 25, McNamara will be back in the runes-and-romance world of Shadowhunters for what are being promoted as "The Final Episodes," including a two-hour series finale. Despite a fandom campaign to save the show from cancellation, Freeform has opted to end the beloved supernatural fantasy based on Cassandra Clare's best-selling Mortal Instruments book series.

But who knows if this is the last time mundanes will see any of the downworlders and company. Clare's latest book, Queen of Air and Darkness, drops Tuesday Dec. 4 and Clary is set to appear in that, as well as Jace and a few other fan faves.

Arrow, Monday, December 3, 8/7c, The CW