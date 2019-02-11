‘Shadowhunters’ Stars Harry Shum Jr., Kat McNamara & More in the TCA 2019 Studio (PHOTOS)

Jim Halterman
2 Comments
Shadowhunters - Harry Shum Jr
Maarten de Boer

Harry Shum Jr.

Shadowhunters - Katherine McNamara
Maarten de Boer

Katherine McNamara

Shadowhunters - Alisha Wainwright
Maarten de Boer

Alisha Wainwright

Shadowhunters - Isaiah Mustafa
Maarten de Boer

Isaiah Mustafa

Shadowhunters - Alisha Wainwright, Isaiah Mustafa, Jim Halterman, Harry Shum, Jr.
Maarten de Boer

(l-r) Alisha Wainwright, Isaiah Mustafa, Jim Halterman, Harry Shum Jr..

Shadowhunters - Isaiah Mustafa
Maarten de Boer

Isaiah Mustafa

Shadowhunters - Harry Shum, Jr
Maarten de Boer

Harry Shum Jr.

Shadowhunters - Alisha Wainwright
Photo: Maarten De Boer

Alisha Wainwright

Shadowhunters - Katherine McNamara
Photo: Maarten De Boer

Katherine McNamara

How about starting the week with a Shadowhunters treat?

A treat is exactly what it was when cast members from the Freeform hit series stopped by our studio on the ABC/Disney day at the Television Critics Association 2019 winter press tour last week at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena.

Cast members Harry Shum, Jr. (Magnus), Katherine McNamara (Clary), Isaiah Mustafa (Luke) and Alisha Wainwright (Maia) swung by throughout the day for some fun photos (one with a certain member of our own staff!). Check them out at the gallery above.

In case you missed the Season 3B trailer that recently dropped, here it is again:

Shadowhunters, Final Episodes, Monday, February 25, 8/7c, Freeform

