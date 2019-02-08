'Young & the Restless' Announces Neil Winters Storyline to Honor Kristoff St. John

It's been a hard week for The Young and the Restless family in the wake of longtime star Kristoff St. John's sudden passing on Sunday.

Since news of the actor's death spread, the show, its stars, and its fans have done what they can to honor the actor. His final scene aired duringt Wednesday's episode of the soap, and Y&R revealed plans for a tribute to St. John and his character, Neil Winters, during their Friday broadcast.

Now, it's been revealed that The Young and the Restless will feature a storyline within the show that pays tribute to both St. John and Neil. These episodes are slated to air in late April, extending the show's tribute of its fallen star beyond February 8.

St. John began with the daytime drama back in 1991 making his career with the show a nearly three-decade term. No word on the exact focus of the storyline, but considering all that that Y&R has done in the last week to honor the actor, it's sure to be special.

