Kristoff St. John's Final 'Young & the Restless' Scene Airs — Fans React (VIDEO)

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John may have passed away earlier this week, but his final scene in the hit CBS soap didn't air until Wednesday afternoon.

The actor known for his portrayal of Neil Winters in the long-running show passed away died on February 3 from reported alcohol poisoning. The 52-year-old had been open about his struggles with depression following the suicide of son Julian back in 2014.

After a lengthy career with Y&R — St. John first joined the series in 1991 — it's no surprise his loss has hit the fanbase hard.

After Young and the Restless revealed it would pay tribute to the star in the Friday broadcast, the show aired its final scene with the actor, causing viewers to understandably get emotional.

The final moments for his character Neil were in a scene between him and stepson and executive producer Devon (played by Bryton James). In the clip, Neil attends a musical performance that Devon is putting out of support.

When Devon's act doesn't show, Neil suggests that Devon's sister Ana (Jamia Simone Nash) sing instead. Encouraging her to take the stage, Neil is thanked by Devon who reveals that Ana hadn't planned on performing anymore.

"She did it for you," St. John's character tells Devon. "Because that's what family does."

Today is KSJ’s last scene on #YR & typical Neil, always a class act. “She did it for you, because that’s what family does.” pic.twitter.com/lq3xA5UrJS — T.F (@treenz_f) February 6, 2019

