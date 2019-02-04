Kristoff St. John Remembered by 'Young and the Restless' Co-Stars & More

It's a sad day for Hollywood with the news of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John's passing.

The actor, who was only 52, was discovered in his San Fernando Valley home by a friend on Sunday and was later pronounced dead on scene. Best known for playing Neil Winters in the CBS soap since 1991, the actor was beloved by his family and peers alike.

Since news of his death spread, many of those close to him, along with his admiring peers, have taken to social media to remember and mourn him.

Scroll down to see messages from St. John's friends and peers, including Young and the Restless costars, his Roots: The Next Generation castmates, and much more.

