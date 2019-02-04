Kristoff St. John Remembered by 'Young and the Restless' Co-Stars & More

It's a sad day for Hollywood with the news of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John's passing.

The actor, who was only 52, was discovered in his San Fernando Valley home by a friend on Sunday and was later pronounced dead on scene. Best known for playing Neil Winters in the CBS soap since 1991, the actor was beloved by his family and peers alike.

Since news of his death spread, many of those close to him, along with his admiring peers, have taken to social media to remember and mourn him.

Scroll down to see messages from St. John's friends and peers, including Young and the Restless costars, his Roots: The Next Generation castmates, and much more.

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. @YandR_CBS RIP. pic.twitter.com/qy4zCzIWdT — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) February 4, 2019

My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9ZistnNghK — Alice Hunter (@itsalicehunter) February 4, 2019

In my life journey I have come across only a few people that radiate pure love, Kristoff was one of those people. He was so selfless when it came to caring for others. He was smart, so insightful, and supportive of everything positive. 1/2 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) February 4, 2019

2/2. His smile would light up a room and his presence was always welcome. I will miss him. I know in my heart he has found peace and we all have another angel watching over us. God bless his soul. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) February 4, 2019

Our hearts are broken because his was the biggest. — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) February 4, 2019

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔 ‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John was one of the kindest most generous men I’ve ever known. I pray he’s found the peace he was seeking. R.I.P. This sweet prince was loved and he will be missed. #RIP @kristoffstjohn1 #KristoffStJohn pic.twitter.com/F9SSfx4cW1 — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) February 4, 2019

This Breaks my Heart: "Young and the Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Sadly Found Dead.

Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2, I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man. I'd spoken with him recently. I'm just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you! pic.twitter.com/Vevsvqq38f — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) February 4, 2019

My heart aches for brother Kristoff St. John. Good laughs working together, great chats when our paths crossed even teased you about getting your Young and the Restless dressing room for a few days working the show last year. “Must be the Brothers room” Wishing u peace bro🙏🏾#RIP pic.twitter.com/oFHbn6FTUa — Kent Faulcon (@kentfaulcon) February 4, 2019

I'm truly sad this morning. Shocked about my friend, actor Kristoff St John. My audition buddy. Our fathers would always chat about the business well after our auditions, so we'd chat about stuff too. Kid stuff. pic.twitter.com/4WEiLv9z2w — Shavar Ross (@shavar) February 4, 2019

Just hearing the news of the passing of Kristoff St John. I was honored to have been nominated alongside him years ago for an NAACP Image Award...an award he won that year. We didn’t know each other well but every time we spoke, your words were encouraging and kind. RIP 🙏🏼 — Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) February 4, 2019

Stunned and deeply saddened. Speechless. https://t.co/ZssqSHLApp — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) February 4, 2019