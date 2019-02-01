'The ABC Murders' Sneak Peek: Hercule Poirot's Identity Come Into Question (VIDEO)

Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders comes to life in a new limited series adaptation starring John Malkovich as the beloved Hercule Poirot.

Debuting exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, February 1, the three-part mystery is set in 1933 and follows Poirot as he attempts to uncover the identity of a killer that goes by the alias of "ABC." As Poirot follows the murderer's path along the British railway network, he'll be thwarted at every turn.

TV Insider has your first look at the series with an exclusive sneak peek at a heated exchange between Malkovich's Poirot and Inspector Crome, played by Harry Potter's Rupert Grint, in which the witty detective's identity is questioned.

You see, Poirot's methods for learning the truth are considered less-than-helpful by his fellow investigators. And Crome doesn't trust the detective's foggy past, pointing out that there's no record of Poirot's previous crime-solving history.

Is Poirot lying or is there a reason for this mystery? Watch the clip below to decide for yourself and don't miss The ABC Murders on Amazon Prime Video.

The ABC Murders, Streaming, Prime Video