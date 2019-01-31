'The L Word' Revival Series Officially Coming to Showtime

Fifteen years after The L Word first premiered on Showtime, the network announced at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour that it's officially reviving the beloved series.

Running from 2004 to 2009, the original L Word focused on a group of lesbian women living in Hollywood. At the time, it was considered one of the first to depict complex lesbian characters and their sexuality.

According to Deadline, the project has been the works for some time now and that the series will reflect on members of the community's relationships, lives and experiences. It will be up to viewers to decide what's changed and what hasn't.

Series creator Ilene Chaiken will executive produce the series alongside original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey — all three are expected to make appearances on the show. Meanwhile, Marja-Lewis Ryan will serve as showrunner of the highly anticipated project.

There is no show title for the sequel series at this time. The show is expected to land on Showtime this year, which would mark the show's 10th anniversary since wrapping in 2009.