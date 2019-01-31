Amazon Celebrates Black History Month With Special Lineup
Black History Month commences this February, and in honor of the special time of reflection and remembrance, Amazon Prime Video has curated a selection of films and shows to celebrate.
Among the shows available to stream on the service are originals Homecoming and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan featuring the talented Stephan James and Wendell Pierce. Also available with Prime are the acclaimed films Fences starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington and Crown Heights featuring Lakeith Stanfield and Natalie Paul.
The Samuel L. Jackson-narrated documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq, Tina Mabry's Melody 1963, and Moonlight featuring Mahershala Ali are also available for free with a Prime membership. If you're looking for something a little more current, Black Panther, BlackKklansman, The Hate U Give, The Gospel According to André, Queen of Katwe and much more are accessible through Prime with a purchase or rental.
Either way, Amazon's got your Black History lineup covered, but in case you're looking for a guide, you can visit their Celebrate Black Culture page and peruse the listings below.
Included with Prime Video:
4 Little Girls
A Century of Black Cinema
A Different World
A Girl Like Grace
Alberta Hunter: My Castle's Rockin'
An American Girl Story: Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Prime Original)
Black November
Bosch (Prime Original)
Chi-Raq (Prime Original)
Crown Heights (Prime Original)
Fences
Freedom Summer
Gringo (Prime Original)
Homecoming (Prime Original)
I Am Not Your Negro
LICKS
Moonlight
Muhammad Ali: Fighting Spirit
Pass Over (Prime Original)
Precious
Psych
Sleepless
The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
The Fits
The Sunset Limited
The Tuskegee Airman
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Original)
Tyler Perry's Boo
Tyler Perry's Boo! 2
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Undercover
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Why Did I Get Married Too
Available for Rent or Purchase:
12 Years a Slave
A Ballerina's Tale
Barber Shop: The Next Cut
Beloved
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Creed
Django Unchained
Dreamgirls
Fruitvale Station
Hidden Figures
Hustle & Flow
I Am Bolt
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Loving
Queen of Katwe
Race
Ray
Selma
Southside with You
Straight Outta Compton
The Birth of a Nation
The Gospel According to André
The Hate U Give
The Help
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Secret Life of Bees
The Wiz
What's Love Got to Do With It?
WidowsAlertMe