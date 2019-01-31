Amazon Celebrates Black History Month With Special Lineup

Black History Month commences this February, and in honor of the special time of reflection and remembrance, Amazon Prime Video has curated a selection of films and shows to celebrate.

Among the shows available to stream on the service are originals Homecoming and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan featuring the talented Stephan James and Wendell Pierce. Also available with Prime are the acclaimed films Fences starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington and Crown Heights featuring Lakeith Stanfield and Natalie Paul.

The Samuel L. Jackson-narrated documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq, Tina Mabry's Melody 1963, and Moonlight featuring Mahershala Ali are also available for free with a Prime membership. If you're looking for something a little more current, Black Panther, BlackKklansman, The Hate U Give, The Gospel According to André, Queen of Katwe and much more are accessible through Prime with a purchase or rental.

Either way, Amazon's got your Black History lineup covered, but in case you're looking for a guide, you can visit their Celebrate Black Culture page and peruse the listings below.

Included with Prime Video:

4 Little Girls

A Century of Black Cinema

A Different World

A Girl Like Grace

Alberta Hunter: My Castle's Rockin'

An American Girl Story: Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Prime Original)

Black November

Bosch (Prime Original)

Chi-Raq (Prime Original)

Crown Heights (Prime Original)

Fences

Freedom Summer

Gringo (Prime Original)

Homecoming (Prime Original)

I Am Not Your Negro

LICKS

Moonlight

Muhammad Ali: Fighting Spirit

Pass Over (Prime Original)

Precious

Psych

Sleepless

The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman

The Fits

The Sunset Limited

The Tuskegee Airman

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Original)

Tyler Perry's Boo

Tyler Perry's Boo! 2

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Undercover

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Why Did I Get Married Too

Available for Rent or Purchase:

12 Years a Slave

A Ballerina's Tale

Barber Shop: The Next Cut

Beloved

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Creed

Django Unchained

Dreamgirls

Fruitvale Station

Hidden Figures

Hustle & Flow

I Am Bolt

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Loving

Queen of Katwe

Race

Ray

Selma

Southside with You

Straight Outta Compton

The Birth of a Nation

The Gospel According to André

The Hate U Give

The Help

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Secret Life of Bees

The Wiz

What's Love Got to Do With It?

Widows