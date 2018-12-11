'Shadowhunters' Star Harry Shum Jr. to Serve as 2019 SAG Awards Ambassador

The Screen Actors Guild has found it's 2019 Ambassador for its 25th Anniversary SAG Awards. Congratulations are in order for Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr.!

After a big year at the box-office — he starred in a little film known as Crazy Rich Asians — Shum Jr. will participate in numerous pre-show events and activities. Using his insider access and skills on social media, Shum will give viewers a peek into the festivities.

Plus, during the SAG Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show, which is set to be webcast, the actor will announce the honorees in film and television stunt ensembles for their outstanding action performances. It's a can't miss event for fans of the former Glee star, who received his own SAG trophy when the Fox series took home the prize for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The awards ceremony is slated to air Sunday, January 27, on TNT and TBS. Earlier in the day, Shum Jr. will attend Cocktails with the SAG Awards, where he'll be part of the Pouring of the coveted Actor statuette. In the days leading up to the ceremony, fans can follow the actor as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration.

This is sure to be welcoming news to his die-hard Shadowhunters fans who are patiently awaiting the return of his character Magnus in the third and final season of the show this February. At least there are some Crazy Rich Asians sequels to look forward to!

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sunday, January 27, 2019, 8/7c, TNT and TBS