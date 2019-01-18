Super Bowl 2019: How to Watch, Halftime Performers, Post-Show Programming & More

The wings, the commercials, the beer!

We're counting down the days until Super Bowl LIII. And in the meantime, here are all the need-to-know details about one of TV and football's biggest days:

Date

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30/5:30c on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta

How To Watch

The big game will be broadcast on CBS and you can also stream on CBSSports.com, CBS All Access, or the CBS Sports app

Performers

The Pepsi Halftime Show will be headlined by Maroon 5. Adam Levine and the band will also be be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner," also known as the National Anthem.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” Knight told Variety. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

The Backlash

The performers have faced criticism online over their participation in this year's Super Bowl because of the NFL's treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the #TakeAKnee movement.

Kaepernick chose to kneel while the National Anthem played at games in protest of police violence and social inequality. He has since left the NFL and has filed a lawsuit accusing the league of collusion.

Knight, a seven-time Grammy winner issued a statement about the criticism: "I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice. It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone. I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”

Meanwhile, Scott announced that as part of agreeing to perform, he and the NFL have joined forces to donate $500,000 to the Dream Corps, which is a "social enterprise and incubator for powerful ideas and innovations designed to uplift and empower the most vulnerable in our society." The organization is founded by news commentator and author Van Jones.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement to media outlets. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation.”

Post-Show Programming

Stick around after the game for the series premiere of The World's Best on CBS. It's a new global talent competition series hosted by James Corden and featuring three judges: Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill.

The show is being called a "one-of-a-kind talent competition series featuring elite acts from around the world" and has a 10-episode order.

“Performers will not only have to impress the American judges, but will also need to impress the 'wall of the world,' featuring 50 experts from around the world and every field of entertainment to advance through the competition," according to a press release.