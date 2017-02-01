11 New Super Bowl 2017 Commercials You Can Watch Right Now (VIDEO)

For some, the Super Bowl is all about the game. For others, it’s the half-time show. But nearly everyone can agree on one thing: the commercials make the day. This year’s Super Bowl LI commercials are no exception, hitting emotional notes that ellicit both laughter and tears.

Below are a few of the Super Bowl ads that have been released prior Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

1. “Born The Hard Way” (Budweiser)

This emotional ad follows the journey of Adolphus Busch from Germany to America. The Budweiser ad is a moving commentary on immigration, and the impact it can have on a person’s life.

2. “Cleaner of Your Dreams” (Mr. Clean)

This ad takes the face of the cleaning brand to another level. Fortunately, this dancing version of the squeaky clean man is just one woman’s fantasy and not the real deal.

3. “Who is JohnMalkovich.com?” (Squarespace)

John Malkovich stars in this hilarious commercial that highlights the struggle of claiming domain names online. Apparently, being John Malkovich is a blessing many people share.

4. “Brady Everyday” (Intel)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is featured in this Intel commercial, which puts Intel 360° to work in an everyday setting.

5. “Humpty Fall” (Turbo Tax)

Taxes get the best of Humpty Dumpty in this surprisingly gruesome commercial.

RELATED: Fox Throws the Best Super Bowl Party Ever—And You’re Invited

6. “Easy Driver” (Mercedes Benz)

In a clear homage to the 1969 film Easy Rider, Peter Fonda makes an appearance as the man who blocks a row of bikes at a dive bar. At first the tough crowd is up in arms, but when Fonda flashes a toothy grin, their anger is all but forgotten. Oh, and the commercial just happens to be directed by the Coen Brothers.

7. “Big Game First Spot With Jason Statham & Gal Gadot” (Wix.com)

Undoubtedly the most action-packed ad of those released, this exciting segment includes one-on-one combat…and chefs.The spot stars action stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman).

8. “#AvoSecrets” (Avocados from Mexico)

This trippy ad feels like subliminal messaging, and we love it! Jon Lovitz stars.

9. “Halftime #BathroomBreak” (Febreeze)

Well it isn’t untrue to say that most people take the opportunity to use the bathroom during halftime, but maybe not to the extent that this ad implies.

10. “Between Friends” (Bud Light)

Words are difficult to put together, but this ad shows that over time, if you put them in the correct sequence, they may say exactly what you want.

11. “Man and Machine” (Lexus)

Featuring a Sia song and Minnie Driver narration, this commercial captures the design of a Lexus in comparison to the dancing form of a man. If the carmaker was aiming for a sleek, memorable ad, mission accomplished.

Super Bowl LI, airs Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30/5:30c, Fox