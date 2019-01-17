How to Watch the SAG Awards 2019 With Host Megan Mullally
Multiple Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) will light up the stage as host of the 2019 SAG Awards.
“As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary,” Mullally said.
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Tom Hanks will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to renowned actor, writer, director, and producer Alan Alda during the 25th Annual SAG Awards. Alda has been named the 55th recipient of SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment
Lauded for its style, simplicity and genuine warmth, the SAG Awards are one of the industry’s most prized honors. The show presents 13 awards for acting in film and television, and will be simulcast live on Sunday, January 27 at 8/7c on both TNT and TBS. Get your scorecards ready with the following list of nominees:
MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
STUNT
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama
Glow
Marvel’s: Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sunday, January 27, 8/7c, TNT and TBS