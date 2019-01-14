Critics' Choice Awards 2019: 'Americans,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' & More TV Winners

The Critics' Choice Awards celebrated its 24th year with some surprising moments. The event, hosted by Taye Diggs on The CW, honored the best and brightest in television and film, and ended up with two ties in major categories and more!

Below, we've rounded up TV's full winners list, which includes The Americans, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among others. Check it out to see where the critics fell this season.

Best Drama Series

Winner: The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Best Actor In a Drama Series

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna — Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden — Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter — Pose (FX)

Winner: Matthew Rhys — The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia — This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actress In a Drama Series

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Winner: Sandra Oh — Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen — Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts — Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell — The Americans (FX)

Best Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Richard Cabral — Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon — Billions (Showtime)

Winner: Noah Emmerich — The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley — This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff — The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham — Homecoming (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Dina Shihabi — Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner — Ozark (Netflix)

Winner: Thandie Newton — Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor — The Americans (FX)

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Best Actor In a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria — Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson — The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover — Atlanta (FX)

Winner: Bill Hader — Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons — The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Best Actress In a Comedy Series

Rachel Bloom — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney — Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado — One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing — Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae — Insecure (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series

William Jackson Harper — The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes — Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos — Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Winner: Henry Winkler — Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin — GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf — The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno — One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry — Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts — Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor — Younger (TV Land)

Best Limited Series

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

Winner: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television

Icebox (HBO)

Winner: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Best Actor In a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Winner: Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend — Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Best Actress In a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Winner (Tie): Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Winner (Tie): Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton — Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon — The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern — The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith — Notes From the Field (HBO)