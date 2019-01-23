'Schitt's Creek' Cast Talks David & Patrick and Do Their Best Moira Rose Impressions (VIDEO)

The brutal Canadian winter — not to mention a press tour — has driven Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire from the generally cozy Northern confines of Schitt's Creek to another place of love and acceptance — the TV Insider studio.

The fish-out-of-water comedy about a formerly wealthy family forced to rebuild their lives from a small-town budget motel has been growing in popularity over the past few years, thanks largely to word of mouth, Netflix binging and a sweet acoustic cover of Tina Turner's "Simply the Best" that went viral last year.

"What we're putting out in terms of a queer relationship is something that a lot of people don't get to see often on television," says series co-creator Levy of his character David's romance with business partner Patrick (Noah Reid).

The tipping point from cult fave to genuine peak TV phenom seems to have arrived just in time for the show's fifth season, which premiered in the US last week on Pop. The cast joined us to talk about the show's expanding profile and to try to do their best Moira Rose impersonations.

Schitt's Creek, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Pop TV