'The Good Place': D'Arcy Carden on Janet's Relationships & the Season 3 Finale (VIDEO)

The Good Place doesn't work without Janet, the humanoid, all-knowing guide and divine personal assistant played by D'Arcy Carden on NBC's The Good Place. But in the show's third season, we got to see how The Good Place would work with, well, pretty much everyone else.

In one of this season's stand-out episodes, Eleanor (Kristin Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and their formerly deceased friends Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) were sucked into Janet's Void — the featureless nowheresville where she goes when not called upon to do pretty much anything and everything.

How 'The Good Place' Contemplates What It Means To Be 'Good' The NBC comedy has a lot to say about what it means to be a good person.

In her Void, everybody looked just like Janet, which meant Carden had to take on the roles of her four co-stars. It turns out, like her character, she can do pretty much anything — including everyone else's job.

"It was kind of a nice little week off for them, huh?" Carden says.

Ahead of the season finale, we invited Carden into our void for a friendly chat about the latest whiplash-inducing season of The Good Place.

The Good Place, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, NBC