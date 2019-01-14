'Lucifer' Star Hints at Season 4 Premiere Date on Netflix

The wait is (hopefully) nearly over, Lucifans! Devilishly good series Lucifer is gearing up for its fourth season thanks to Netflix, and now one of its stars is teasing when the new episodes will be available.

This week, cast member Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, took to Twitter to give fans a ballpark idea of when Season 4 will land on the streamer.

It all started when Garcia tweeted, "Just saw sneak peek of @LuciferNetflix Season 4! Can't wait 4 u all to see it!!" alongside a boomerang video of herself in what appears to be a sound booth.

Just saw sneak peek of @LuciferNetflix Season 4! Can’t wait 4 u all to see it!! 🤗😈🤗 @netflix pic.twitter.com/Hv2wbjr54r — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) January 12, 2019

This spurred one fan to ask everyone's burning question: "When does it come out?"

When does it come out? — Christoph Hargadon (@isthiskris_) January 12, 2019

"I have no idea... but if I had to guess I'd say April or May," Garcia teased of the potential release date. Although it's by no means a confirmation, this does provide fans with something more solid to look forward to!

I have no idea 🤷🏽‍♀️ ... but if I had to guess I’d say April or May 🤫😈 https://t.co/fw0DoWHujA — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) January 12, 2019

Production on the upcoming season wrapped in December after the series jumped from Fox to Netflix in the spring. As of now, we can expect 10 episodes out of the new season. Stay tuned as more details come to light!

Lucifer, Season 4, Coming Soon, Netflix