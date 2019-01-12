'God Friended Me' Sneak Peek: Are Cara & Miles Moving In Together? (VIDEO)

On Sunday's all new God Friended Me, what's Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) to do when he receives 76 friend suggestions all at once?!

In this week's episode , "Miracle on 123rd Street," Miles is shocked by the high volume of requests from the God account. On top of that, his sister Ali (Javicia Leslie) is staying with him while her apartment is being fumigated.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the installment, which shows Miles and Cara (Violett Beane) walking the city and discussing Miles' sister's visit.

Then, somehow, that conversation turns into to them possibly moving in together? Perhaps it's a well-intentioned joke, but the banter between these two is undeniable.

Watch the full clip below:

God Friended Me, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS