Everything We Know About the Rest of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15

You may be overwhelmed by all the drama in Grey’s Anatomy Season 15, but with the increased episode order ABC announced this week, we’re not even a third of the way through the season.

Keep reading to discover what to expect from Seattle’s lovelorn surgeons in 2019.

Season 15 will be supersized

This week, we learned Season 15 would be three episodes longer than ABC originally planned, meaning the season will boast 25 episodes instead of the customary 22. It’s a strong show of support for the medical drama — which ranks as the network’s top show of the season — and it marks the longest Grey’s season since the Derek-killing 11th season four years ago.

The storm is still blowing something fierce

Here’s ABC’s synopsis for the midseason premiere, “Shelter from the Storm,” airing on January 17: “The windstorm continues to blow through Seattle; and after the power goes out at Grey Sloan, the doctors are left scrambling to save their patients’ lives, including Meredith who desperately needs to get to Cece for her heart transplant.”

Meredith and DeLuca go deeper

Photos from the midseason premiere show Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) exactly where we left her: stuck in an elevator with suitor DeLuca. “Meredith will get to know DeLuca on a much deeper level,” actor Giacomo Gianniotti told TV Insider in December. “All there’s left to do is for them to talk. This will strengthen their bond.”

Mer comes face to face with two romantic prospects

Meanwhile, other photos from the January 17 installment reveal Mer has a hallway chat with both DeLuca and Link (Chris Carmack), another love interest. “We’ve shown a lot of pros to both guys and why each of them would be good for her, but it could also be where it’s neither of us,” Gianniotti told us.

Amelia finds out about Owen and Teddy’s baby

ABC’s preview for “Shelter from the Storm” shows Owen saying, “Teddy’s pregnant,” and Amelia going slack-jawed and gasping, “It’s yours?!” The jig is up!

Mer and Link will butt heads

ABC has also released the synopsis for the January 24 episode, an installment titled “Help, I’m Alive.” It reads: “Meredith questions Link’s laid-back approach over a patient’s treatment. Maggie worries that Richard, Jackson, and Catherine haven’t come to terms with Catherine’s diagnosis. Meanwhile, DeLuca steps up in the O.R. when Owen faces a setback.”

Koracick is not and “was never” in the running for Meredith

So says Krista Vernoff, who also told TVLine that any chemistry between Meredith and Koracick (Greg Germann) “wasn’t scripted or intentional” and might just be a side effect of Pompeo and Germann “[having] such a blast working together.”

Jennifer Grey is coming

We don’t expect her to be Dirty Dancing her way through Grey Sloan Memorial, but Jennifer Grey has booked a multi-episode Season 15 arc. There’s speculation she’ll be playing Jo’s mom, especially since Luddington previously teased that viewers would meet her character’s parents this season. Coincidentally, the actress’s father, Joel Grey, guest-starred on Grey’s in Season 6 as Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) former science teacher.

Grey’s will break ER’s record

Once Grey’s airs its 332nd episode, it will officially be American TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, breaking the record ER set with its series finale nine years ago. Grey’s will mark the occasion with a Chandra Wilson-directed episode that will paradoxically feature no medicine whatsoever.

Grey’s Anatomy, Returns, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC